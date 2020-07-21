Adah Sharma's stuffed toy cat Radha to be part of web series

After acting in the short film, Tindey, Adah Sharma's stuffed toy cat, Radha, will now be part of a web show. The Commando 3 (2019) actor is working on a digital chat show featuring Radha. "I hope I am not promoting nepotism by making my stuffed toy-cum-pillow a star," says Sharma.

Adah had kept herself busy during the lockdown by doing numerous things. The animal lover that she is, Adah Sharma has been regularly feeding strays near her Pali Hill home. The Commando 3 (2019) actor said they have been hit hard by the pandemic. "Animals need food just like us. We all share the planet, let's all stand for one." She strikes a word of caution, "Do not feed strays in the middle of the road. As roads have been empty for over two months, most of them seem to have lost their sense of traffic."

Talking about her lockdown period, the Commando star said: "From slicing watermelons to doing cartwheels, reading scripts and learning to mimic all the bird whistles -- this lockdown has been quite productive."

The actress started her Bollywood journey with the horror film 1920 and went on to do Hasee Toh Phasee, Bypass Road, Commando 2 and Commando 3. Adah is confident that the "Commando" series, which also stars Vidyut Jammwal, will continue further.

