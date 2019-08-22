Add some funk to your wardrobe with these five trendy hoodies

fashion

Here's a list of five stylish hoodies you must have from Amazon store

Pic/Amazon

With the fashion trends always changing, you can never go wrong with hoodies! Apart from being comfortable and cozy, they are also trendy and stylish and can be worn everywhere and anywhere. Here's a list of five funky hoodies you can set your eyes on from Amazon store.

1. INDIRAGE Panda Hoodie

Cotton Panda Hoodie by Indirage is suitable for all season wear and perfect for panda lovers and warm panda hugs. It is high quality screen printed with sharp finish. The contrasting black sleeves make it more attractive and panda alike. Material used is 180 GSM pure cotton fabric which is highly durable and bright. You can buy this product for a discounted price of Rs 749. Shop here

2. Maniac Women's Fleece Sweatshirt

Step out with friends on a chilly evening, make sure you look your stylish best wearing this black coloured sweatshirt from Maniac. Besides being visually appealing, this slim-fit sweatshirt is comfortable and warm too, courtesy its cotton fabric. You can buy this product for a discounted price of Rs 619. Shop here

3. Alan Jones Women's Cotton Zipper Hooded Sweatshirt

Hooded sweatshirts are an all-time favourite. Keeping this in mind, Alan Jones Clothing brings to you this hooded sweatshirt for women which will keep you warm during a chilly winter afternoon. Made up of cotton, it is ideal for you to wear all day long. The slim fit and full sleeve design sit ideally on your body making you look more stylish. Moreover, it also comes with two side pockets and zippered closure. The sweatshirt is easily washable.. You can buy this product for a discounted price of Rs 749. Shop here

4. Funky Monkey Hoodie

Some of the coolest Merchandise with magnificent designs are now available on Amazon. Tightly knitted 100% Cotton fabric along with tight and smooth screen print makes this just a perfect product. You can buy this product for a discounted price of Rs 599. Shop here

5. High Hill Women's Cotton Sweatshirt

Winter is naughty in many layers, so keep it out of your system with this colourful Hooded sweatshirts from the house of High Hill. Combining the ease of acrylic with eye-catching design, this regular-fit sweatshirt with attached hooded will add grace to your look. Pair it with a Jeans/Trousers/Chinos and this utterly soft sweater will make other guys go green with envy. You can buy this product for a discounted price of Rs 749. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.