Additi Gupta tests COVID-19 positive: I chose to quarantine myself at home

Known for her characters in popular shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ishqbaaaz, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini and many more, Addita Gupta was tested positive for coronavirus. Keeping up with a positive attitude and being calm, Additi shared how she has decided to self-quarantine at her own residence.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Additi Gupta shared, "Well, the moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It's been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room."

Additi further added, "I have great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don’t panic but honestly it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine. Also, one should shy away from talking about. For me my good days are back and can’t wait to get back to normalcy."

We wish you health, Additi!

Speaking of other celebrities, Aamir Khan's staff, Mohena Kumari, and many actors have gone through the quarantine process to keep others and themselves safe. Mohena Kumari had tested COVID-19 positive in the beginning of June. Her husband Suyesh Rawat, father-in-law Satpal Maharaj, who is Uttarakhand's tourism minister, and mother-in-law were also found to be COVID 19 positive.

On June 13, the family returned home from the hospital despite still being COVID-19 positive. They have been living in isolation at home since then.

Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora too went through the same process when their near ones were tested COVID positive. They also went through the entire fumigation process to avoid any further contact with the pandemic.

