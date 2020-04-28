Adhyayan Suman on Kangana Ranaut: I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life

Adhyayan Suman and Kangana Ranaut were in a relationship back in 2008 when they were working together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues but parted ways soon. And in 2016, the Jashn actor made some shocking revelations about the actress and how vociferous the relationship was. It has been four years since that interview and more than a decade since the relation.

Strangely, questions about her are still asked whenever he gives an interview and his recent one with BollywoodLife was no exception. To give a brief background, Kavita Kaushik of FIR fame also tweeted in support of the actor and how Kangana owned an apology to him. In case you missed it, this is what she tweeted.

Have a look right here:

Also, a huge apology is owed to @shekharsuman7 and @AdhyayanSsuman , they are a sweet family and the hate they got from an eager to judge, feeding on lies smeared popcorn audiences is so damn heartbreakingð everyone was so cruel to them at that time cos of the 'woman card' https://t.co/kRZ8kycwJ2 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) April 19, 2020

And now, talking about it, the actor said, "I have left that topic miles...miles behind in my life. I am right now way ahead in my life. And it doesn't really matter who wants to apologise or not. I wanted to share my side of story, and I did that three years ago. I am very glad and fortunate that some people came out in support."

To give credit where it was due, he thanked Kaushik for her support and said, "Kavita put out a tweet, and I am very thankful to her. But the amount of fake trollers who came and trolled her, said some really mean stuff to her, I thought that was such a disgrace. It is so sad."

Over the years, the actor has been a part of films like Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Jashn, Himmatwala, and Ishq Click.

