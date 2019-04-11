Adil Hussain: Didn't know Gautam da even knew me
Adil Hussain on his fan-boy moment as he finds a place in Bengali filmmaker Ghose's Raahgir
Finding himself bagging an offer from Bengali filmmaker Gautam Ghose, Adil Hussain, with an enthusiasm that's almost child-like, tells mid-day, "I have admired Gautam da's films, some of which are [classics] in Indian cinema.
Any actor would jump at the opportunity of working with him. I was surprised when he approached me, because I didn't know if he even knew me. I accepted the film instantly."
Ghose's Raahgir, Hussain says, is a "beautiful but simple story" that explores compassion and discusses how humanity can survive in desperate times. Continuing to win acclaim for his act in Delhi Crime - a web show apparently based on the 2012 rape case in the capital - the actor celebrates the digital platform's boom in recent times.
He says it has encouraged A-list stars to punch above their weight and meet the demands of projects that are not commercial fares. "It's a good time for actors. Those who wish to explore their talent can do so, and the effect is visible in films also. I saw Gully Boy, and felt it's among the finest musicals India has produced. So, this platform will help [that] industry grow."
