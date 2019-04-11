Adil Hussain: Didn't know Gautam da even knew me

bollywood

Adil Hussain on his fan-boy moment as he finds a place in Bengali filmmaker Ghose's Raahgir

Adil Hussain and Gautam Ghose on the film's set

Finding himself bagging an offer from Bengali filmmaker Gautam Ghose, Adil Hussain, with an enthusiasm that's almost child-like, tells mid-day, "I have admired Gautam da's films, some of which are [classics] in Indian cinema.

Any actor would jump at the opportunity of working with him. I was surprised when he approached me, because I didn't know if he even knew me. I accepted the film instantly."

Ghose's Raahgir, Hussain says, is a "beautiful but simple story" that explores compassion and discusses how humanity can survive in desperate times. Continuing to win acclaim for his act in Delhi Crime - a web show apparently based on the 2012 rape case in the capital - the actor celebrates the digital platform's boom in recent times.

He says it has encouraged A-list stars to punch above their weight and meet the demands of projects that are not commercial fares. "It's a good time for actors. Those who wish to explore their talent can do so, and the effect is visible in films also. I saw Gully Boy, and felt it's among the finest musicals India has produced. So, this platform will help [that] industry grow."

