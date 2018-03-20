Aditi Rao Hydari keeps her distance Daas Dev promotion

Aditi Rao Hydari yet to give nod for Daas Dev promotion alongside Richa Chadha following a fallout



Aditi Rao Hydari

Mid-day had previously reported that Daas Dev actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chadha had apparently got into a tiff over the selection of a poster for the film. The disagreement had eventually led to turmoil between the actors, who chose to refrain from communicating with one another thereafter. Now, rumour has it that the makers of Sudhir Mishra's political thriller are even chalking out distinct promotional plans for the duo so that they do not need to interact with each other.



Richa Chadha

With the venture now deferred to April 20 from its March 23 release date, producer Sanjeev Kumar had drafted a fresh schedule for the film's promotion. Interestingly, Hydari has not yet responded to the makers' plea of going on tour for the film. "She spends a fair share of time in the South [for her work commitments]. She is busy. We have requested her to be present for those events that will be held in the major cities. Hopefully, she should be there. We are waiting for her confirmation," Kumar told mid-day, adding that they are yet to decide which cities will they take their tour to.

Even though the actors had dismissed suggestions of discourse between them, a source had told mid-day, "Aditi and Richa were part of a discussion on the promotional strategy, where the film's poster was being debated upon. The duo had distinct opinions, which eventually led to an argument, and later escalated. Now, they avoid crossing one another's paths."

We tried to get in touch with Hydari and Mishra, but they remained unavailable for comments.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates