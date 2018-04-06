Aditi Rao Hydari receives prestigious award

Aditi Rao Hydari was last on-seen as Mehrunisa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat



Aditi Rao Hydari

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari was on Friday feted with the Young Ficci Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Young Women Achievers Award 2017-18. The event was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. "I'm honoured to receive this recognition before such esteemed dignitaries. I've always tried to follow my heart and today I'm glad where it has led me. I thank my fans and viewers for spoiling me with love. I thank all my directors for believing that I could do justice to their vision," Aditi said in a statement.

The actress was last on-seen as Mehrunisa in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. It also starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

Other awardees at the event included Malaika Arora (Fashion), singer Ananya Birla was feted for her entrepreneurial skills and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was honoured for her achievement in the field of design.

