Aditya Mehta stuns Pankaj Advani for CCI snooker title

Updated: Mar 20, 2019, 08:49 IST | Ashwin Ferro

Mehta won 62-60, 0-91, 38-63, 37-70, 74-39, 79-7, 62-59, 84-13, 72-13, 65-19 and Advani doffed his hat to the Chembur lad

Aditya Mehta stuns Pankaj Advani for CCI snooker title
Cueist Aditya Mehta after winning the CCI Open snooker tournament

Aditya Mehta woke up right on time and smelt the coffee, quite literally, sipping on it in his chair, as he rallied from 1-3 down to beat Pankaj Advani 7-3 in the best-of-13 frame CCI Open snooker final yesterday.

Mehta won 62-60, 0-91, 38-63, 37-70, 74-39, 79-7, 62-59, 84-13, 72-13, 65-19 and Advani doffed his hat to the Chembur lad. "I made a few errors but Aditya was simply brilliant today and full credit to him," said the Bangalorean. Mehta couldn't believe what he had just pulled off. "Pankaj is such an accomplished opponent. It's not easy to take six straight frames off him. Fortunately, the pressure got to him and I won," said Mehta.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

sports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

mid-day meet your icon: Snooker and billiards champ Pankaj Advani interacts with fans

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees