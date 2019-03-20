Aditya Mehta stuns Pankaj Advani for CCI snooker title

other-sports

Mehta won 62-60, 0-91, 38-63, 37-70, 74-39, 79-7, 62-59, 84-13, 72-13, 65-19 and Advani doffed his hat to the Chembur lad

Cueist Aditya Mehta after winning the CCI Open snooker tournament

Aditya Mehta woke up right on time and smelt the coffee, quite literally, sipping on it in his chair, as he rallied from 1-3 down to beat Pankaj Advani 7-3 in the best-of-13 frame CCI Open snooker final yesterday.

Mehta won 62-60, 0-91, 38-63, 37-70, 74-39, 79-7, 62-59, 84-13, 72-13, 65-19 and Advani doffed his hat to the Chembur lad. "I made a few errors but Aditya was simply brilliant today and full credit to him," said the Bangalorean. Mehta couldn't believe what he had just pulled off. "Pankaj is such an accomplished opponent. It's not easy to take six straight frames off him. Fortunately, the pressure got to him and I won," said Mehta.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates