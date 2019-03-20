Aditya Mehta stuns Pankaj Advani for CCI snooker title
Mehta won 62-60, 0-91, 38-63, 37-70, 74-39, 79-7, 62-59, 84-13, 72-13, 65-19 and Advani doffed his hat to the Chembur lad
Aditya Mehta woke up right on time and smelt the coffee, quite literally, sipping on it in his chair, as he rallied from 1-3 down to beat Pankaj Advani 7-3 in the best-of-13 frame CCI Open snooker final yesterday.
Mehta won 62-60, 0-91, 38-63, 37-70, 74-39, 79-7, 62-59, 84-13, 72-13, 65-19 and Advani doffed his hat to the Chembur lad. "I made a few errors but Aditya was simply brilliant today and full credit to him," said the Bangalorean. Mehta couldn't believe what he had just pulled off. "Pankaj is such an accomplished opponent. It's not easy to take six straight frames off him. Fortunately, the pressure got to him and I won," said Mehta.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
mid-day meet your icon: Snooker and billiards champ Pankaj Advani interacts with fans