Aditya Narayan: Even after giving two big hits in Ram-Leela, nobody gave me work

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have talked about the issue of nepotism that has been prevalent in the Hindi film industry for decades. The latest artist from the industry that has talked about it is Aditya Narayan. Son of veteran singer Udit Narayan, the singer has also acted in a film called Shaapit. And even as a child artist, he was seen in films like Pardes and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.

But ask about his singing career and how nobody gave him work even after the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raaleela: Ram Leela, he informs Bollywood Life in an interview, "Even after giving two big hits in Ram-Leela, nobody gave me work for 6 years thereafter."

He also said, "I have started getting work after 25 long years. Last year, AR Rahman had called me for a recording after 20 long years. This year, I have sung songs for Vishal-Shekhar. I have known them since I was 18. I used to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and they used to judge the show. And still they didn't give me any work at that time."

He continued, "Even after being signed for a big music label, my originals were not getting approved at all. When I used to sing for a record label, all my scratches used to get dubbed by their artists and they became hits. I began wondering whether I can sing or is it just a figment of my imagination that I can sing well. I questioned myself, my singing skills, my capabilities and my work. Though I became popular on TV but when it comes to making a name in the music industry, I still feel there's a long road ahead of me. This is just a small motivation to keep me going."

When asked about his foray into television, Narayan stated, "Initially, I did TV just for gaining some different experience. But when I stopped getting work for the next six months post Ram-Leela, by then I had bought a new house and a new car and I had EMIs to pay. Talent won't help me pay my EMIs, money will. I soon realized that I need to buckle myself and started accepting offers to host TV shows. It made me financially stable and gave me immense popularity."

