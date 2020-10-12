Aditya Narayan: Marriage with Shweta Agarwal should happen by November or December

Aditya Narayan is all set to be the next bridegroom of the Tinsel Town. He has announced that he's all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The duo worked together in Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit in 2010. He spilled the beans on how he found his soulmate in her and when he plans to get married.

In an interview with Times of India, he revealed, "I have never kept my relationship a secret. But at one point there was too much being said about it. So, when I decided to not talk about it, people left me alone." He then spoke about meeting Shweta for the first time.

He said, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers."

He continued, "Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

He also made a revelation about the rumours surrounding their lives and how they had broken up. He stated, "I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other."

