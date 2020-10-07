Aditya Narayan: For me, the lockdown has begun again since my neighbour has got COVID-19

Aditya Narayan is known for his acting as a child artist in films like Pardes and Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. He made his acting debut with Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit and also sang two very popular songs in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela.

He also had a lot of success of television and is best known for his recent stint as the host on the singing reality show, Indian Idol. And now, he has talked to Bollywood Bubble and stated that the lockdown has begun for him all over again since his floor has been sealed after his neighbour tested positive for COVID-19.

He said, "For me, the lockdown has begun once again from day 1 because my floor has been sealed as my neighbour has got Covid. So I am home, and my poor dog is suffering as she is peeing all over the place as nobody is taking her for a walk."

He added, "So the troubles continue, and we should all try and stay safe. It's the most important thing. It's been 6-7 months now, and therefore people are starting to go lax on the precautions – please don't do that. It's everywhere. My cousin sister and her mother had it, my best friend's parents had it, and another best friend has it currently, who got tested positive. My neighbour has it. Our next wing also has one full floor which has tested positive. So please be very careful."

He even wished Jaan Kumar Sanu as he happens to be one of the contestants on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. This is what he had to say, "Jaan, I wish you all the very best for your musical career as I believe you've just started off. So wish you all the very best brother. And I also wish you all the best for your entry in the 'Bigg Boss' house. It's a very crazy house, full of crazy people. So I hope you maintain your sanity and do really well."

