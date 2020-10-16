Aditya Narayan receives help from friends after confessing about limited funds; denies being bankrupt

Aditya Narayan, Udit Narayan's son, has confessed going through a rough patch during the lockdown period. Nobody expected to be at home for such a long time, and Aditya, who is said to marry his long-time beau Shweta Agarwal, shared some intricate details about his personal life.

In an interview with Indian Express, Aditya Roy clarified the air on his bankruptcy news. For the uninitiated, earlier this week, the Ram Leela singer confessed how this lockdown period has left him with no choice but to sell his bike. The actor, host and singer was quoted saying, "If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I've literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn't be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you're like some billionaire. So there is no choice. Like I've Rs 18,000 left in my account."

Aditya Narayan couldn't help but laugh off the entire situation. He stated how the pandemic is not that bad, and he does have funds to keep up going with the current situation. "I was shocked when so many people started calling me after the report. I must, however, admit that I was also touched because a lot of friends in the industry offered help. That goes to show that they genuinely care for me. It's unprecedented times, and none of us had ever imagined sitting at home for months. I did face a tough time like many others, but I am not bankrupt. Everything is fine now, and I hope things take a turn for the better from here,"

"We have started shoot for Indian Idol, and it feels so weird with no audience around. Also, with everyone in PPE suits, it feels you are in a different world. And whatever time I get, we are trying our best to get the wedding prep done. We want to maintain all the guidelines, so, for now, it's just 50 people. That has left all of us scratching our head harder (laughs). Shweta and I have known each other for more than a decade now, and we plan to have a simple wedding in a temple. We will await the new protocols by the end of the month to finalise on other things. It's so funny that after the latest news reports, even my sasural wale (in-laws) got worried and started panic calling me."

On the work front, Aditya will be back as host for the music reality show Indian Idol's season 12, and his chemistry with judge Neha Kakkar is being appreciated by many!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news