Aditya Narayan reveals how he proposed Shweta Agarwal: Surprised her by slipping the ring on her finger

Wedding bells have started ringing in the house of Aditya Narayan. The singer has announced that he's all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The duo worked together in Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit in 2010. Recently, Aditya shared a picture of a family get-together on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

Now, in an interview, Aditya spilled the beans on how he found his soulmate in her and how he plans to get married. Speaking to The Times of India, the playback singer says, "Shweta and I are extremely excited to finally get married after being in a relationship for 10 years. Due to the pandemic, the wedding will only include family and close friends. We are planning to have a sangeet function on the day of the reception, which will include performances by the entire family. Our wedding outfits are designed by Shweta because along with being an actress, she is also a fashion designer. For many years now, she has been designing my outfits."

Revealing how he proposed to his soulmate, He said, "Maldives was my first choice. I had planned to propose to her at the exotic beach destination in March 2020 and I had kept the ring ready since December 2019. Our flights were booked in March, but eight hours before our departure, we got the news that Maldives was under lockdown. So, I could not officially get engaged then. When we went to Lonavala, I surprised her by popping the question and slipping the ring on her finger."

The two plan to go for their honeymoon to Gulmarg, Kashmir. He said, "Shweta loves skiing and I felt it would be ideal to go to Gulmarg in the winters. If everything goes well, we plan to go there."

A couple of days ago, Aditya had announced to the world about his marriage in a special way. Taking to his Instagram account and sharing a picture with the love of his life, he penned an adorable note and this is what he had to write- "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. [sic].

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Aditya hosted a family get-together for his bride-in-waiting. Flashing their million-dollar smiles, the Agarwal and Narayan family were seen posing for the lens. The couple along with the family, was seen with traditional outfits. While Shweta opted for pink ethnic wear, Aditya sported a grey coloured shirt, holding a gift in his hand.

2020 seems to be a wedding season for the B-town. Before this, Rana Daggubati, Neha Kakkar, and Kajal Aggarwal had taken wedding vows.

