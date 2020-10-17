When Aditya Narayan was 'rejected' by girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan recently admitted to being in a relationship with Shweta Agarwal, with whom he worked with in Vikram Bhatt's film Shaapit in 2010. He said in an interview, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers."

Now, in another interview with Times Now Digital, Aditya opened up on how he was initially 'rejected' by Shweta. He shared, "Actually, one cannot call my first date, a date in real because we were shooting for our film, Shaapit, at that time. I asked her to hang out with me and have lunch, it wasn't a date kind of set-up. In fact, she had rejected me for that matter as well."

He added, "Then, my mother was the one who told her that you should have lunch together since you both are doing a film. So, we went to a restaurant named 5 Spice in Oshiwara, and vo muh fulaake baithi thi (and she sat there grumpily) for 30 minutes as if she had no interest in life."

Aditya Narayan also shared when it was that Shweta warmed up to him. He said, "And finally, when our film got completed, I remember my cousins had come over. They had come to meet me in Kolkata. I clearly remember she liked me for the first time when she saw me bonding with my family members, so she realised that I am a family man, and for me, relations matter. When we were promoting our film, she heard me singing live for the first time and realised that I sing well. So, she fell in love with my voice first and then me."

Interesting, isn't it? Aditya and Shweta are all set to tie the knot by the end of 2020. On the work front, Aditya will be back as host for the music reality show Indian Idol's season 12.

