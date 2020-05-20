Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang trending in 11 countries on OTT, makers planning a sequel

After charting a successful run at the box office earlier this year, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu starrer Mohit Suri's Malang released on OTT platform on May 15 and has been ranking at #1 spot in India on the platform owing to the exceptional response from the viewers.

While Malang is setting new benchmarks on this OTT platform, its makers are already working on its sequel, Malang 2. Producer, Ankur Garg says, "We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix- Yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon!"

What's more, the movie is also trending in Top 10 in 11 other countries across the world as of today viz-UAE, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Qatar, Pakistan and Bangladesh with more countries getting added to this list daily. Mohit Suri's directorial film Malang is produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

