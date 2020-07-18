Aditya Roy Kapur has reason to be displeased with the Bhatts?

If the grapevine is to be believed, Aditya Roy Kapur is miffed with the Bhatts. The actor feels he is being sidelined from Sadak 2, which features him along with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

At a recent interaction for the film, his name was not even mentioned. Kapur thinks he is being made out to be a supporting actor in the drama, which drops digitally. Those in the know say he has already voiced his displeasure to director Mahesh Bhatt.

Dutt and Pooja were a part of the film's first outing in 1991, and now he feels the focus is solely on Alia. There is already tattle that he walked out of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 as he felt co-star John Abraham would get more mileage. Perhaps he should stay away from sequels. Makers seem to be giving him a raw deal.

Speaking of Sadak 2, the film is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

