Sadak 2 makers find themselves in trouble over recently released poster

A complaint has been filed in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, against the makers of Sadak 2 for hurting religious sentiments. The recently released poster of the film uses an image of Kailash Mansarovar, which was found to be offensive.

The film starring Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt. The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur in Muzaffarpur.

Chief judicial magistrate Mukesh Kumar fixed July 8 as the date of hearing. Controversies and the Bhatts seem to be going together.

Speaking of Sadak 2, the film is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The sequel reunites the original film's lead pair of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and also stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt's return to filmmaking after 20 years.

