Aditya Roy Kapur lets go of his fitness routine for Kalank!

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in OK Jaanu, a Bollywood remake of hit Tamil rom-com, OK Kanmani

While most stars would spend hours at the gym getting in shape for their films, Aditya Roy Kapur underwent a body transformation of a different kind for Karan Johar's Kalank.

Aditya, who is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in the industry, had to lose muscle and sport a leaner physique for the film, keeping it as real as it could get.

Since the young star had bulked up for his previous film, he entirely stopped working out and resumed his regular diet to achieve his naturally lean frame.

Says a source, "Aditya enjoys going to the gym and most of his films in the past required him to sport a muscular physique. However, he had to lose all the muscle weight for Kalank, given that the film is a period drama and his look had to be natural and real, typical to that particular era. Aditya stopped training in the gym and let go of his diet, eating just about anything to achieve the look."

Aditya Roy Kapur is currently shooting for the next schedule of Kalank with Alia Bhatt and will soon start prep for Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

