Mumbai rains play havoc with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur's Kalank shoot

Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur

As the pre-monsoon showers caught Mumbaikars by surprise on Saturday evening, Bollywood too came to a grinding halt. The shoot of Karan Johar's ambitious project, Kalank, which features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha among others, was disrupted as the heavy rains played spoilsport.

Varun Dhawan was to film pivotal sequences with co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu during the day-long shoot at Film City in Goregaon. A source from the production unit says, "We had canned some shots by afternoon. But with the sudden downpour, we could not film the outdoor sequence that was scheduled for late evening. The power supply was cut off in the studio immediately to avoid any mishap.

Kalank actors and director Abhishek Varman saw to it that the entire crew left the studio safely before they headed home." With the director aiming to wrap up the first schedule of the Partition drama by mid-June, the cast and crew resumed shoot on Sunday morning.

