Aditya Roy Kapur to join Instagram world!

bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur is been one of those few Bollywood stars, who have been absent from the social media from the very starting

Aditya Roy Kapur

It is happening guys! Aditya Roy Kapur is finally ready to enter the world of Instagram. The actor announced his debut date in a hilarious video shared by Varun Dhawan.

Aditya is been one of those few Bollywood stars, who have been absent from the social media from the very starting. But not anymore, in the fun video posted by his 'Kalank' co-star Varun, Aditya revealed that he will be making his much-awaited Instagram debut in August next year.

Changing his voice to what seems to be a girl's voice, the actor hilariously explained why he has finally decided to make an Instagram account and what all he will be using it for.

"Children I have come! They told me Instagram nowadays is very important. I am an actor you know. I have to do promotion, self-promotion. So I have come and I will do Instagram every day," he started the video saying. Sharing his Instagram plans, the actor asserted, "Everyday one post I will do for you. I'll think nice jokes videos. I will thing nice videos. I will show what I am eating, where I am going, everything I will do for you."

"But you all don't talk, okay, it will become too much for me," the actor said possibly referring to social media trolling that tends to happen on such platforms.

He revealed that he will be making his debut on August 31. When Varun asked why is he joining the social media so late, Aditya replied, "Because I Need time you know, I need to be in a shape so I can show the bikini and all the beach photos. You know, I can't just come like that, I have to come well." Well, it's about time that the handsome hunk treats his eagerly waiting fans with some Instagram fun.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever