Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang trends at #1 on Netflix India

After receiving much applause and turning out to be a runaway success at the cinema halls, Mohit Suri's Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu continues to stay true to its reputation.

The action drama had hit the screens on February 7, 2020 and enjoyed a successful run at the box-office. A dark thriller with an unpredictable and edgy storyline, Malang turned out to be a game-changer for Kapur and introduced the masses to a new action mass hero.

It's said to get into the skin of his character, Aditya underwent a massive physical transformation and can be seen in two completely different avatars in the film. He can be seen rocking both, lean and bulky wolverine-ish avatar. Aditya's new bad ass look has been a rage with the viewers.

After casting a spell over millions of people across the world, makers of the film have reached one step closer to the audiences as Malang is now streaming on Netflix. The film has been receiving an overwhelming response and is currently trending at #1 on Netflix India. It's the film's power-packed performances which have got everyone talking. Aditya even took to his social media handle to announce the same and shared a picture of Malang trending on Netflix.

Right from Aditya and Disha's sizzling chemistry to Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu's impactful performances as cops - there's every reason you should watch this blockbuster on Netflix right away.

