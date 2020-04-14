Aditya Seal: My uncle in the US got detected with Coronavirus, hope he gets out of it fine

People across the world are still suffering from the Coronavirus pandemic and the situation seems to be as hazardous as it was a few weeks ago. Aditya Seal, the Tum Bin 2 and Student of The Year 2 actor, spoke to Pinkvilla how his uncle in the US has also been detected with the virus.

"My uncle, who lives in the US, got detected with coronavirus. I hope he gets out of it fine. The way that the US has been dealing with it has been horrible! They don't have masks available. Once the lockdown is over, my chacha has to send masks for his daughter and son-in-law because there are no masks available over there. It's horrible!," said Seal.

He added, "No medicines available, nothing! Your President, who hasn't done a good job in addressing the people and telling them what the problem is, is wanting people to get back to work! My uncle has a semi-government job and was forced to go to work and that's where he contracted it."

On the work front, the actor will star opposite Kiara Advani in the upcoming comedy, Indoo Ki Jawaani that was slated to release on June 5 but it seems may get pushed due to the pandemic. So what exactly is Seal doing at home during these days? He said, "I just can't focus on anything other than getting out of this alive. It's pissing me off when I see these celebrities doing their workout videos and I'm like, 'no, your lives cannot be just about this. Stop! There are people dying. We all may die. Yes, you are motivating people to be healthy but beyond that what?" Point taken!

