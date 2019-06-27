Aditya Thackeray: If there were a law and order situation, then it should be probed

national

The incident happened when the SWD chief engineer came to inspect a drain near Kalanagar junction on the Western Express Highway, Bandra East where he was allegedly manhandled by some unidentified men.

Aaditya Thackeray. Pic/Twitter

Following the reports about the chief engineer of Storm Water Drains, Vidyadhar Khandkar being manhandled in front of Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar which was allegedly done by his men, the Yuva Sena chief, Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that if there were a law and order situation, then the incident should be definitely probed.

The incident happened when the chief engineer Khandkar came to inspect a drain near Kalanagar junction on the Western Express Highway, Bandra East where he was allegedly manhandled by some unidentified men. The chief engineer of Storm Water Drains, Vidyadhar Khandkar had come to inspect after complaints came in from Matoshree and the locals, about a nullah that connects to Chamdawadi was intimated to the Director of BMC, VP Chithore, along with SWD chief engineer and other engineers. Sources said that during the visit at nullah, there was a heated verbal argument between the chief engineer and the Mayor with abuses being hurled.

On Wednesday during his visit to the BMC headquarter, Aaditya Thackeray said that the state of the nullah was not good and the work done was faulty and thus there should be an inquiry into the matter and action should be taken against those guilty. He also said that there are waterlogging reports near Kalanagar and BKC due to the nullah and that the shoddy work should be probed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates