Adityanath: Donald Trump admired Narendra Modi's governance

Yogi Adityanath. Pic/PTI

Purulia: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that before becoming the US President, Donald Trump admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his governance.

"When Trump was contesting the election in 2016, he said that the way the Indian government was working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the same way the US government will work," Adityanath said here while addressing a rally on Tuesday.

The UP chief minister was scheduled to address two rallies in West Bengal - one in North Dinajpur district's Raiganj and the other in South Dinajpur district's Balurghat. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government declined permission to Adityanath's chopper to land for both the rallies in the state.

Attacking Banerjee, he said, "You have seen Mamata saving a corrupt officer in Saradha chit fund scam. There cannot be a more shameful and condemnable act (than this) in a democracy."

Adityanath's reference was in connection with Banerjee sitting on dharna against a CBI team's attempt to arrest the Kolkata police commissioner in the Saradha scam case.

