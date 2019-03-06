Adityanath: Seeing cleanliness, Mauritius PM 'couldn't stop' from taking dip in Ganga at Kumbh

national

In 2013 Mauritius Prime Minister came in India to take a holy dip but saw pollution, filth, foul smell and the mismanagement went back without taking a dip in Ganga and paid obeisance from a distance, said Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Prime Minister of Mauritius who came to India in 2013 went without taking a holy dip at Sangam due to the pollution, filth and foul smell that prevailed in the river.

"In 2013 Mauritius Prime Minister came in India to take a holy dip but saw pollution, filth, foul smell and the mismanagement went back without taking a dip in Ganga and paid obeisance from a distance," said Yogi Adityanath.

While addressing press-conference on the conclusion of the Kumbh Mela 2019 on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath said Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth who visited Kumbh this time "could not stop himself and took a dip in the river". He said that the state of the river has improved significantly due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government and the state government.

He said that more than 3,200 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) witnessed the Kumbh Mela and for the first time Ambassadors from 70 countries came for Kumbh. "More than 3,200 NRIs took part in Kumbh, and for the first time Ambassadors of 70 countries came to attend the Kumbh Mela 2019, which is an achievement in itself," said Yogi Adityanath.

Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, pilgrims participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela ended on March 4.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever