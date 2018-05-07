Admission in Fine Arts course is going to get tougher this year. Here's why

Be prepared for stiff competition in this year's entrance test, as a record number of candidates apply for limited Arts seats



Looking to take admission in an Arts course (fine arts, commercial art, etc)? Be prepared for some tough competition this year. Around 4,000 candidates have registered for the entrance test that will determine admissions to only 650 available seats. This is the highest number of applications ever for these courses, with an increase of more than 1,000 applications since last year.

Last year, around 2,500 candidates had applied for the test. The growing number of candidates marks a change in higher education preferences among the youth. The CET Cell will conduct the entrance examination for Arts courses that include painting, sculpture, metal graph, interior decoration, ceramic portrait, applied art and others. The test will be held on May 13, at 26 centers across the state.

"Instead of 15 exam centres like last year, this time there will be 26. This is not only because of a greater number of candidates, but also because there are students appearing for the test in different parts of the state," said a senior official from the CET cell, adding that the Arts aspirants have to carry a lot of material along with them for them for the test.

Dr Rajiv Mishra, director of the Directorate of Art (DOA), said, "Several candidates are taking interest in Arts. Every year, there is increase in the number of candidates; this could be because of increasing career opportunities in the field."

