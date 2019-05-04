Adnan Sami credits his success to Asha Bhosle

television

Adnan Sami

Popular singer Adnan Sami is thankful to legendary singer Asha Bhosle for supporting him during the tough phase of his career.

The singer thanked Asha when she joined the team of talent hunt singing reality show "The Voice", produced by Banijay Asia, as a celebrity guest.

He also posted on his Instagram handle and wrote: "For the 1st time ‘ever’ on TV, my dearest @ashabhosle ji & I will perform “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” & ‘Unplugged’ versions of some iconic songs exclusively on the #GreatGrandFinale of #TheVoice only on @StarPlus - 8pm this Saturday! â¬ âªAn emotional musical reunion & a very special moment in my life! [sic]"

"Whatever I am today and whatever I will be, it will be all because of you. I cannot thank you enough for supporting me during the tough phase of my career," Adnan said in a statement.

"Thank you for giving me a roof during my struggle and it is all because of your blessings it is where I have reached today," he added.

Asha also mentioned that she first met Adnan as a child in London.

