Adnan Sami: Greatest reunion would've been of The Beatles

Following the news of Swedish pop group Abba recording new music after 35 years, singer Adnan Sami says that the greatest reunion "would have been, but could never be and will never be" is of English rock band The Beatles. "The Abba reunion is being flouted as the most anticipated 'ever'. I do agree, but I also feel that the greatest reunion would have been, but could never be and will never be, is of 'The Beatles'!" Adnan, who shared a photograph of The Beatles, tweeted on Sunday.

The Beatles comprised John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. After their break-up in 1970, they each enjoyed success as solo artistes. Lennon was shot dead in December 1980 and Harrison died of lung cancer in November 2001. McCartney and Starr remain musically active. The band is known for songs like "Hey Jude", "Lucy in the sky of diamonds", "Strawberry fields forever" and "Here comes the sun".

