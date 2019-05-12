Adnan Sami's gift worth $4500 for daughter

music

Singer Adnan Sami reportedly shelled out $4,500 (Rs 3,14,696) on a stroller made by the iconic British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin. He says he wanted his two-year-old daughter Medina to have a "very special stroller" as her birthday gift.

"I'm a car enthusiast as well as a James Bond fan (having the entire Bond film collection in my movie library) and wanted Medina jaan to have a very special stroller and so, Aston Martin was perfect," Adnan told IANS.

"The leather on the stroller is the same leather used on the steering wheel of the Aston Martin. Usually they make it in black, but I wanted it especially in camel colour. The stroller also has a special suspension so that the ride is ultra smooth. It comes with a special Aston Martin manufactured blanket made from lamb's wool," he added. Medina celebrated her second birthday on May 8. The celebrations are still on here.

Adnan tweeted on Saturday: "More fun at the Carnival in Munich, Germany with my darling Roya jaan and angel Medina Jaan. #babakijaan #daughterandfather #happybirthday #daughterlove #daddyslittlegirl #daddysangel #love #india #bollywood #munich #munchen #germany #carnival."

