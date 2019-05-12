Adnan Sami's gift worth $4500 for daughter
He says he wanted his two-year-old daughter Medina to have a "very special stroller" as her birthday gift
Singer Adnan Sami reportedly shelled out $4,500 (Rs 3,14,696) on a stroller made by the iconic British automobile manufacturer Aston Martin. He says he wanted his two-year-old daughter Medina to have a "very special stroller" as her birthday gift.
"I'm a car enthusiast as well as a James Bond fan (having the entire Bond film collection in my movie library) and wanted Medina jaan to have a very special stroller and so, Aston Martin was perfect," Adnan told IANS.
View this post on Instagram
Repost from @bombaytimes using @RepostRegramApp - @adnansamiworld celebrated his princess Medina's birthday in Germany and gifted her a very special stroller #adnansami #medina #celebration #birthday #birthdaycelebration #daughter #granscelebration #germany #stroller #specialstroller #bollywood #bollywoodsinger #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodnews #bollywoodmovie #bombaytimes
"The leather on the stroller is the same leather used on the steering wheel of the Aston Martin. Usually they make it in black, but I wanted it especially in camel colour. The stroller also has a special suspension so that the ride is ultra smooth. It comes with a special Aston Martin manufactured blanket made from lamb's wool," he added. Medina celebrated her second birthday on May 8. The celebrations are still on here.
Adnan tweeted on Saturday: "More fun at the Carnival in Munich, Germany with my darling Roya jaan and angel Medina Jaan. #babakijaan #daughterandfather #happybirthday #daughterlove #daddyslittlegirl #daddysangel #love #india #bollywood #munich #munchen #germany #carnival."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Which dramatic Bollywood mom reminds you of your mommy dearest?