Adult actress Mia Khalifa all set to pose for Playboy and serve it hot!

Mia Khalifa told fans in the last week of February that she was quitting her job as co-host of sports show, Out of Bounds



Porn star-turned-sports presenter Mia Khalifa, who quit her job last month, has revealed on social media that she will be appearing in the latest issue of American glam magazine, Playboy, and is also planning to release a book on cooking.

Khalifa told fans in the last week of February that she was quitting her job as co-host of sports show, Out of Bounds, which was aired on YouTube, as she wanted to focus on other business ventures.

Now, she has posted a picture of her appearance in Playboy and urged her 2.17 million followers to get their copy of the magazine that features topless women besides covering lifestyle topics.

She also spoke of her love for cooking: "I'm a cook — I've been cooking since I could walk, all different cuisines. I'm in the process of writing sample chapters. It's a story of my life through recipes," said the Lebanese-born model. "Food is the language of love," she added.

