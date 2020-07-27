Adult movie star Renee Gracie wants to get back in the driver's seat!

Australian porn star Renee Gracie has revealed that she is ready to make a comeback to motorsport just a month after she quit racing.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Renee, 25, will fund her own career with a $25,000-(approx Rs 18.8 lakh) per-week income she gets selling her sexy pictures on the OnlyFans page.

In 2015, Renee became Australia's first full-time female V8 Supercar competitor since 1998.

"I now have the financial security to get back into it. I can now afford to go racing without worrying about crashing the car. I can go racing and not have to worry about a budget. I won't be reliant on sponsorships," said Renee.

When asked if she plans to stop her OnlyFans work, she replied: "No, I won't stop. That's what is giving me the money to pay for it [racing]."

