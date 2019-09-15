MENU

Afghanistan air strike: Senior Taliban commander among 12 terrorists dead

Published: Sep 15, 2019, 15:17 IST | ANI

An official said the security forces would continue to chase the terrorists elsewhere in the province

Afghanistan air strike: Senior Taliban commander among 12 terrorists dead
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

Kabul: As many as 12 Taliban terrorists, including senior group commander Mawlawi Noorudin, were killed in an airstrike carried out on the outfit's hideout in the relatively peaceful province of Samangan on Sunday, the country's army said.

"Acting upon intelligence report, the fighting planes targeted a hideout of the Taliban rebels in Dara-e-Suf Payan district Sunday morning, killing 12 rebels, including Mawlawi Noorudin, the shadow governor of Samangan province," Army spokesman in the region Mohammad Hanif Rezai told Xinhua news agency.

Without providing details, the official said the security forces would continue to chase the terrorists elsewhere in the province. The Taliban has not released any statement on the airstrikes so far.

