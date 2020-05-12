African nations work on low-cost prototype ventilator

A loud hiss and grunt come from a green bag pressing air through a tube, as Senegalese researchers work to develop a prototype ventilator that could cost $160 each instead of tens of thousands of dollars.

The team is using 3-D printed parts as it works to find a homegrown solution to a medical shortfall that has struck even the richest countries: how to have enough breathing machines to handle an avalanche of COVID-19 patients who need the devices to help increase their blood oxygen levels.



Medical students test a ventilator prototype. Pic/AP

Complicating the task in Africa is the fact that the peak in cases for the continent is expected to come later than in Europe and the US, well after dozens of other countries have bought out available supplies.

"Africans must find their own solutions to their problems. We must show our independence," said Ibrahima Gueye, a professor in Senegal working with the 12-member team developing the prototype ventilator. Their efforts are being mirrored elsewhere across Africa.

Russia third worst hit country in world

Russia on Monday overtook Italy and the UK to become the country with third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, Reuters reported. Russia recorded 11,656 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 2,21,344. The toll soared to 2,009 with 94 new deaths. Moscow has reported half of the nation's cases. Spain and the US are the top two countries with highest cases.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever