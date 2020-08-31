Aftab Shivdasani takes his baby girl for a stroll, pens a lovely note

Earlier this month in August, Aftab Shivdasani and his wife Nin Dusanj became proud parents of a baby girl. The actor announced the news on Instagram by posting an adorable picture, where Aftab and Nin's hands form a heart shape, and their daughter's tiny little feet forming the centre of the heart.

And now, he took to his Instagram account again to share a video where he could be seen taking his baby girl out for a stroll and what caught the attention was the lovely caption that he wrote for his newborn. Have a look right here:

In an interview recently, the Kasoor actor talked about nepotism and the insider and outsider debate and this is what he had to say- “This groupism was called as campism in the early 2000s where people were saying this one belongs to YRF, Bhatt or other camps. I was never subjected to this as I always worked with a wide spectrum of producers and I was friendly to all but never close.“

He added, “ I did 9 films with Vikram Bhatt, 5 or 6 films with RGV but I was never a part of their camps. It's basically how you conduct yourself and I have been friendly to all. Karan (Johar) is even a distant relative of mine but I have never been close to anyone. I've been civil, nice and friendly to everyone and therefore I don't have any enemies."

He continued, "So I have never conciously gone into a camp or a group which is why I have kept myself away on the peripheries of this groupism vs campism ideologies." The actor also spoke about declining multiple roles and films during the early years of his career. He said, "I have rejected a lot of films and roles. It's like when they offer you a side role like a third or fourth lead then I wouldn't have become a lead actor."

The actor made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Ram Gopal Varma's Mast in 1999 and went on to star in films like Kasoor, Footpath, Awara Paagal Deewana, Masti, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Hungama, Ankahee, Shaadi Se Pehle, Kambakkht Ishq, 1920 Evil Returns, Grand Masti, and Great Grand Masti.

He's also known for being one of the child artists in Shekhar Kapur's 1987 blockbuster, Mr. India.

