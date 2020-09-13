Aftab Shivdasani tests positive for COVID-19; Vivek Oberoi tells 'No more masti for you'

A day after his 'Masti' co-star Aftab Shivdasani revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus, actor Vivek Oberoi playfully asked him to not do any "masti for a while." Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to wish the 'Hungama' actor a speedy recovery.

"No more masti for you for a while now my brother, Get well soon faffy @AftabShivdasani, Praying for your speedy recovery," he tweeted. Further in the tweet, the 'Saathiya' actor went on to wish Shivdasani's wife Nin Dusanj on her birthday.

"Also wishing @nindusanj a very happy birthday! Hope she has an amazing year. This year is already so special for you! Much love always! Big hug to both of you," his tweet further read. Shivdasani had earlier on Friday revealed that he has contracted the novel virus and has been advised home quarantine by the doctors.

