After Amit Shah 'frowns' at Maharashtra Governor, Shiv Sena says issue over

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated disapproval of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening of temples, the state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday expressed satisfaction and said the matter would be now "closed".

Shiv Sena chief Spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut told media persons that Shah is the country's Home Minister, and speaks with caution and responsibility.

Besides, the Raj Bhavans and the office of Governor is a Constitutional post which come under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, he added.

"The Governor's letter, followed by the CM's reply, created an avoidable controversy, which we haven't started. However, we are satisfied with Shah's stand in the matter. We thank him for understanding the reasons behind our anger," Raut said, signalling an end to the embarrassing "letter-war".

Asked about the controversy, Shah, in a TV interview on Saturday evening, said: "I have read the letter. He (Governor) has made a passing reference. I believe some restraint could have been exercised."

Koshyari's letter to Thackeray on October 12, followed by the Chief Minister's reply the next morning, had sparked off a massive political furore with the ruling Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress targeting the Governor and several leaders seeking his dismissal.

In a strongly-worded letter, NCP President Sharad Pawar complained about the Governor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that same evening.

The next day (October 14), the Congress, in a press conference in New Delhi, lashed out at Koshyari, seeking to know that since he is also holding charge as Governor of Goa, why has he not written a similar letter to the Goa Chief Minister on the issue of reopening of temples.

