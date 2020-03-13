After Bollywood, it's short film calling for Giorgia Andriani

Italian Actress-Model Giorgia Andriani who is making hot news all around Bollywood recently seems to have a solid line up and trending in the coming days. The actress, who is always in news about her relationship with Arbaaz Khan, is all set to make an impression in the fraternity with her upcoming projects. As we all know she is debuting with Shreyas Talpade starrer 'Welcome to Bajrangpur', hold on...there's something more interesting coming for you.

After Bollywood, now it's Short Film calling for the gorgeous Italian diva. Giorgia will soon be seen in a Short film titled "Victim" in the lead, her character is of a lawyer, which will have its premiers at some prestigious International Short Film festivals. The film is directed by Raman K Jangwal, Produced by Vinil Gupta and the Casting was assembled by Manish Shukla. Recently, Bollywood trade and audience have showered love and praise for this unique format of storytelling and it will be exciting to see how they welcome Giorgia on this platform.

Giorgia Andriani impressed us all as an Indo-french agent in south regional web series 'Karoline Kamakshi'. Her Bollywood debut 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' is already in news since the last few months. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited 'Sridevi's Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Varrier. With plenty much projects in hands and regular media attention, Giorgia Andriani is all set to have a wonderful journey in Bollywood.

