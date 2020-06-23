After calling out the 'mafia' of the Indian music industry, Sonu Nigam warns them in this video

After he recently took a dig at a Bollywood actor, without naming him, alleging power play and alleging that the music industry is run like the mafia, singer Sonu Nigam has now come down on Bhushan Kumar.

With the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput stirring a debate on nepotism in the film industry across the country, Nigam had first posted on Friday speaking out on the "mafia" of the Indian music industry. Nigam shared a 7-minute-long Vlog (video blog) on his YouTube channel where he is seen talking about roadblocks in the career of the newcomers created by big music labels and in turn urged them to be kind.

In the video, he said, "I came into the industry years ago and at a younger age so I didn't fall in the trap but this new generation is going through a lot." He further added, "I am out of it and neither do I have any wish to sing since the last 15 years, I am very happy in my own world but I have seen the frustration in the eyes, in the voice and in the words of new singers, new composers, new lyric writers."

In an eye-opener of sorts, Nigam further said, "They cry and if they attempt suicide you too will have to answer the questions. Be a little kinder please to the newcomers because they are Gandharva (skilled singers), please be a little easy on them."

Sharing a personal experience, without mentioning the name, Sonu Nigam revealed how a powerful actor from the Bollywood industry had control over the music world too. "It might happen with me that the song I am singing and the same actor who is being questioned these days would say 'don't make him sing' as he has deals with Arijit Singh. So, how can you use your power like that?" he said.

Watch the video:

"Please don't torture the younger ones, please step into their shoes, they need you, they need your help, they need your kindness," he concluded.

After pouring his heart out in an interview with mid-day, now, in another vlog, posted on Monday, which he titled 'Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante', Sonu Nigam has allegedly accused Bhushan Kumar of trying to sabotage his image.

"Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And you deserve to be addressed without respect. You have instigated the wrong person," he said, in the video in Hindi.

Watch the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) onJun 21, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

Currently tucked away in Dubai for the last three months, the singer has been working on a version of the Hanuman Chalisa that he hopes to release for his fans in the near future.

