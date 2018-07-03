After Dancing Uncle, this man's with the golden voice is breaking the internet

His soulful rendition of the Tamil song, Unnai Kaanadhu Naan, from Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam (2012) has sent netizens into a tizzy

Rakesh Nooranadu and Shankar Mahadevan

After Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastav's video that broke the internet recently, now daily wage worker Rakesh Nooranadu has become an overnight sensation on social media.

His soulful rendition of the Tamil song, Unnai Kaanadhu Naan, from Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam (2012) has sent netizens into a tizzy. Shankar Mahadevan, who has rendered the original track, tweeted, "This is called fruit of labour. When we hear this, it just makes me feel so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy? How can I trace him? Need help and would like to work with him (sic)." Rakesh loves to sing while at work in a rubber plantation. The video was recorded and uploaded by a friend.

This is called fruit of labour!

When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy???

How can I trace him?

Need help & would like to work with him. pic.twitter.com/SWqGQkmChb — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) June 30, 2018

