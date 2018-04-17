After Dangal, Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium earns nearly 200 core in China

Directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan, Hindi Medium became the third Bollywood film of 2017 to find a commercial theatrical release in China



Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in a still from Hindi Medium

Critically acclaimed and commercially loved in India, Hindi Medium is all set to hit the 200-crore mark at the Chinese Box Office! The Irrfan and Sabah Qamar-starrer, released on April 4, 2018, across approximately 8000 screens in China and has collected Rs 185 crore so far and continues to grow its box office revenue.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Dinesh Vijan, Hindi Medium became the third Bollywood film of 2017 to find a commercial theatrical release in China.

The film's opening day in China surpassed collections of Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The quirky social comment on the education system became the second biggest Bollywood opener of all time after Secret Superstar.

Overwhelmed with this response, the producers recently visited the county to interact and thank the audiences for all the love.

Dinesh Vijan says, "Hindi Medium is a universal subject which is why it has resonated with audiences both in India and China. The struggles and challenges that people face are similar in both our countries. I spoke to some locals who told me that they felt as if we were telling their story on the big screen. I was blown away by this. Congrats to our entire team. Let's make more great movies."

Bhushan Kumar adds, "It was heartening to see the local Chinese population loving the story of Hindi Medium. They laughed, cried and connected with our characters and that was a great learning for me as a producer. I realised that a well-told and presented story can cut across all barriers and that films strong on content is the future. This is a great beginning for us and we hope to continue taking China by storm."

Hindi Medium's achievement in China truly celebrates the universal language of film, and the producers hope that Indian films continue to make a mark internationally.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium Rakes In Rs 24.31 Crore On Day 1 In China

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates