After getting pulled up by National Green Tribunal, makers Bob Biswas take corrective measures

After morning walkers complained that the unit of Bob Biswas was violating the rules laid down by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) during their shoot at the Rabindra Sarobar in South Kolkata, the makers promptly took corrective measures. It has been learnt that last week, the makers of the Abhishek Bachchan starrer hired a 10-member team to clean up the location after the day's shoot.

A source informs, "Until Sunday, the unit was shooting at the lake where they followed a 12-hour shift. After the shoot was wrapped up, the hired help used to take over the location, ensuring it was spick and span. The makers had faced severe backlash for cooking inside the premises. Taking cognisance of the complaints, the producers roped in a tiffin service that provided food to the unit hands, thereby doing away with the need for cooking on location. They also curbed the use of plastic."

After a 10-day stint at the Rabindra Sarobar, the unit of the Sujoy Ghosh production moved to Golf Green Phase 4 earlier this week. "Abhishek also shot near Dalhousie Square."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates