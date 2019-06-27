After going de-glam for Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani goes edgy and bold for Guilty

bollywood

After stunning us with her natural beauty in the recently released Kabir Singh, which is currently doing wonders at the box office, Kiara Advani is now all set to don a brand-new look for her upcoming film with Karan Johar â Guilty

There is something about the talented Kiara Advani that sets her apart. The gorgeous girl refuses to get stereotyped and is always willing to step out of her comfort zone to do something different. Be it the characters she is playing or the look she is sporting, Kiara always has something fresh to offer to the audience.

After stunning us with her natural beauty in the recently released Kabir Singh, which is currently doing wonders at the box office, the versatile actress is now all set to don a brand-new look for her upcoming film with Karan Johar – Guilty. Karan Johar, who has earlier directed Kiara for a segment in the Netflix anthology film – Lust Stories, shared Kiara's edgy look from the movie, and we must say, Kiara is looking stunning.

With streaks of silver in her hair, kohl-lined eyes, replete with a funky-chic outfit, Kiara's new look is absolutely mind-blowing. A stark contrast of her de-glam avatar in Kabir Singh, Kiara's brand-new avatar is edgy and something that we have never seen the actress in before.

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses a college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The film is produced by Dharma Productions brand new wing – Dharmatic and is scheduled to release later this year.

