bollywood

Despite drawing flak for its misogynistic theme, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh nears Rs 100-crore mark

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh

In the days since Kabir Singh hit screens, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer has been criticised for glorifying misogyny and toxic masculinity. However, a quick look at the box office numbers indicates that the film's problematic theme hasn't deterred the audience from flocking to theatres. The film, an official adaptation of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy (2017), earned Rs 17.54 crore on Monday to take its four-day tally to Rs 88.73 crore.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta points out how the film is on its way to become Kapoor's first R100-crore hit as a solo hero. "It has been a while since we have had an obsessive love story. That is one of the reasons the audience is lapping it up," he reasons.

Also Read: Kabir Singh Movie Review: Romanticising Abuse

Film exhibitor and trade analyst Akshaye Rathi says he won't be surprised if the love story, featuring Kiara Advani as the female lead, races ahead to become one of the highest grossing films of the year so far. "There is a possibility that it might touch the R200-crore mark considering the way it has sustained on weekdays. No one expected a Shahid Kapoor starrer to do this kind of business. His films usually have a lifetime collection of R30 to 40 crore. It is a paradigm shift."

Rs 88 cr

Four-day collection of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Also Read: Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid and Kiara's film earns Rs 88.37 crore in four days

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates