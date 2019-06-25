Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid and Kiara's film earns Rs 88.37 crore in four days

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film, Kabir Singh collected Rs 17.54 cr at the box office on the fourth day. The film's total four-day collection has summed up to Rs 88.37 crore

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/shahidkapoor.

The fever of Kabir Singh has gripped the nation! While weekend collections are very crucial to determine the film's fate, here, even on the starting working day of the week, Monday, shows were completely occupied for the night shows, with people from all age group.

Kabir Singh that opened to a stupendous number, Rs 22.21 crore on its first day at the box office, collected Rs 17.54 crore on Monday. The total four-day collection is Rs 88.37 crore. With this solid pace, Kabir Singh will soon enter the 100 crore club. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, the movie has been loved by all and has been receiving a good response. With no holiday release and Cricket World Cup fever on, its a new record for a Bollywood A - rated film to reach Rs 88.37 crore so soon.

Talking about the film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character, who holds a stupendous academic-record but is a drug addict, alcoholic, who has failed in love. Kiara Advani plays his love-interest Preeti, who also received rave reviews for her performance. The industry insiders also hailed Shahid and Kiara's performance and Karan Johar called the film as a modern ode to Devdas.

View this post on Instagram These weekend numbers got us all like ðÂÂÂ #kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onJun 24, 2019 at 6:59am PDT

Hailing this film, and Shahid-Kiara's performance, Karan Johar, who is a mentor to Kiara Advani said, "KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It’s relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself Manicly rooting for Kabir’s unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound! It also makes you stand up and applaud the genius of @shahidkapoor’s portrayal of KABIR SINGH! He lives and breathes the character with insanity and abandon! It almost seems like he has pulled every bit of himself to portray the part! Brilliant!!!! @kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film.....it’s directorial brilliance all the way! Sandeep is a master storyteller and breaks all cinematic grammar to tell this tale of paagal passionate love!! Huge mention to Soham Majumdar who essays a pitch-perfect best friend to Kabir! Go fall and rise in love with Kabir Singh! This ones a massive hit!!!!! [sic]."

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

