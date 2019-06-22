Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh earns 20.21 cr; amongst top 5 2019 openers

bollywood

Everyone's touting this film to be Shahid Kapoor's best-ever and even the industry insiders also hailed Shahid and Kiara's performance. The film earned Rs 20.21 cr at the Box Office on its first day

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from the film.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh performed well at the box office. By earning Rs 20.21 cr at the Box Office on its first day, Kabir Singh is touted to be the biggest openers in Shahid Kapoor's career trajectory. Not just this, there is another feat achieved by this film, which is the remake of Telugu film, Arjun Reddy.

As per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh is performing extremely well at the box office all over India. From east to west, north to south, the film has done a record-breaking business. He adds that the business has multiplied across the country and early morning 9:30 am shows were also packed.

The film critic not just stopped there, he further added that Kabir Singh will be considered and counted as one of the biggest openers of 2019 at the box office.

#Update: #KabirSingh is rocking... Will be Shahid Kapoor's biggest opener... Check out my video update: pic.twitter.com/QEVjTEhrMY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 21, 2019

Talking about the film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor plays the titular character, who holds a stupendous academic-record but is a drug addict, alcoholic, who has failed in love. Kiara Advani plays his love-interest Preeti, who wins the audience with her silence and expressions throughout.

The industry insiders also hailed Shahid and Kiara's performance and Karan Johar called the film as a modern ode to Devdas.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film released on June 21, 2019.

