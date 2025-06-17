Rathi, who was picked up by LSG at the 2025 IPL auction for Rs 30 lakh, quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about performers

Digvesh Rathi, Sanjiv Goenka (Pic: IPL/BCCI/@lucknowIPL/X)

A video of IPL 2025 breakout star Digvesh Rathi has recently gone viral, with the young pacer scalping five wickets in five consecutive deliveries during a local T20 match earlier this year. The video, from a February match, has reignited buzz around Rathi, who had already turned heads with an impressive debut season in the IPL.

In that local match, Rathi delivered a dream over, dismantling the opposition's batting lineup by taking five wickets in five balls, four clean bowled and one leg-before-wicket (LBW). He ended the match with staggering figures of seven for 28, underlining his raw talent and wicket-taking ability.

The viral clip even caught the attention of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka, who praised the youngster on social media. “Stumbled upon this clip of Digvesh Rathi taking 5 in 5 in a local T20 game. Just a glimpse of the talent that made him a breakout star for LSG in IPL 2025,” Goenka wrote on X.

Rathi, who was picked up by LSG at the 2025 IPL auction for Rs 30 lakh, quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about performers. He claimed 14 wickets in 13 matches at a respectable economy rate of 8.25, showcasing maturity and control far beyond his years.

Beyond his bowling prowess, Rathi also gained popularity for his fiery on-field celebrations, most notably his signature 'notebook' gesture. The first instance of this now-iconic celebration came after he dismissed Punjab Kings’ uncapped batter Priyansh Arya in LSG's third game of the season. The celebration, which mimicked noting down a wicket in an imaginary diary, became a talking point across fan circles.

However, Rathi’s passionate expressions occasionally landed him in hot water. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued multiple fines throughout the season for his exaggerated celebrations, citing breaches of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Matters escalated later in the tournament when Rathi was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma. The incident saw Rathi accumulate five demerit points, leading to a one-match suspension.