After Haseena Parkar, Ankur Bhatia bags Ronnie Screwvala's film

Ankur Pathak played the role of Shraddha Kapoor's husband in Haseena Parkar, and will now be seen in a Ronnie Screwvala film

Ankur Bhatia, who was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar's biopic, will now be seen in producer Ronnie Screvala's film. Haseena Parkar was a film based on the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's sister named Haseena. Looks like the wait is finally over as he has been cast in Ronnie Screwvala's production, Yaar Jigri, which stars Vikrant Massey and Sunny Singh.

Not just Haseena Parkar, Bhatia has also played the role of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband in Sarbjit. Apart from these projects, Ankur will portary a character with negative shades in the Ronnie Screvala film. He will also be seen in Hardik Gajjar's Bhavai.

