After her account was hacked, Esha Gupta makes a bold comeback on Instagram

Esha Gupta left all her fans worried recently when all her posts from Instagram disappeared. They began to wonder what compelled the actor to delete all her pictures and videos. Gupta clarified that her account was hacked. And now, she has made a comeback on the platform with a bold and beautiful picture of herself.

Stunningly posing and wearing a blue denim jacket and a pair of black shorts, this picture of the actor can surely set your screens ablaze. She captioned the picture with a butterfly emoji. And fans couldn't keep calm! Have a look right here:

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) onJun 1, 2020 at 3:21am PDT

In an interview recently, when asked about how she deals with the lows in her career, she said, "By God's grace, every time I have a low, like a lot of actors have in their career, I just look back at where I started from. I did not have a Godfather, I did not have anyone, I don't think there's anyone remotely related to us (her family) form this industry, we don't even know anyone, like not even say a singer who's in the industry. And I'm a believer and when I look back and see the number of girls and guys who come every day to Mumbai to try and make it in the industry, I'm like, 'God, wow...I'm fortunate!'".

Gupta made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Kunal Deshmukh's Jannat 2 and in the same year, had films like Raaz- The Third Dimension and Chakravyuh. She then went on to do films like Humshakals, Rustom, Baadshaho, and Commando 2. She was recently seen in the web-series, REJCTX season 2.

