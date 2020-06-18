After Karan Singh Grover's exit, Gaurav Chopraa in talks to play Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Actor Gaurav Chopraa has been approached by the makers of Television soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, as Karan Singh Grover opted out as Mr. Bajaj and is not willing to return to the show. The reason for Karan to opting out of the show was due to concerns about the Coronavirus crisis.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is set to resume its shoot from next week and there is a strong buzz about actor Gaurav Chopraa being finalised to replace Karan Singh Grover. While Gaurav has not rubbished the news of him being approached by the makers to step into Karan Singh Grover's shoes as Mr. Bajaj, he rather stated that he would like to give out an official statement, only after Balaji Telefilms' announce it.

Talking about Karan Singh Grover, the actor in an earlier interview had said that it was not easy to recreate the iconic character - Mr. Bajaj (which was played by Ronit Roy in the 2001 series). "It's been quite challenging. We have put in a lot of hard work and effort to make Mr. Bajaj accepted the way he was loved and accepted by the audience years ago. It's not only my efforts...Ekta Kapoor (producer), Shivangi, Muzzamil and Khwaja helped me shape this character and making is as magnanimous as it is," Karan told IANS.

Not only in the reboot version, but Karan was also a part of the first season in which he played the role of Prerna's (Shweta Tiwari) son-in-law. After playing Mr Bajaj, Karan's life came to full circle. "Life is like a complete circle...It's all about the pattern. Honestly speaking, it is fun to be the only person who was in the first version of the show and now playing a bigger and better iconic role in the second version. It is a great feeling," he added.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover (who is no more part of the show) and Aamna Sharif. The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

As the new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay start airing, will we see a 'new' Mr. Bajaj in the form of Gaurav Chopraa? Well, let's wait for the official announcement. Stay tuned.

