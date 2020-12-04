After Lewis Hamilton's COVID-19 positive, it's advantage Valtteri Bottas

Formula One will step into the unknown at this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton absent from the grid for the first time in his career and a new track for the teams to contend with. Hamilton, a permanent fixture of the Formula One field since he made his debut with McLaren at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix, will miss Sunday's race after testing positive for COVID-19.



Lewis Hamilton. Pics/Getty Images

His absence, having already wrapped up a record-equalling seventh title with 11 wins from 15 races, gives the Formula One field an unfamiliar feel with only Kimi Raikkonen having raced in the pre-Hamilton era. It also sidelines the sport's biggest star but promises to spice up what would have been a dead-rubber race.

Like Hamilton, Mercedes have already wrapped up a seventh constructors' title. “I'm devastated that I won't be racing this weekend,” said Hamilton, who had been on course to take 100 poles and match the record for 13 wins in a season jointly held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

“My priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others,” added Hamilton, 35, who is isolating in Bahrain. Valtteri Bottas will be looking to make the most of his teammate's absence as will Briton George Russell who will move over from Williams to stand in for Hamilton.

Bottas, driving a car that has won 13 of this season's 15 races so far, should be favourite to chalk up his third win of this year, while Russell looks almost certain to score his first career points if not a big result.

But this weekend's race, while held at the same desert track that hosted Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, will take place around its outer circuit. The 3.5-kilometre long layout is made up of 11 corners.

Drivers are expected to clock sub-one minute times during the 87-lap race under the floodlights, with 54 to 55-second laps predicted for qualifying. It is a layout that teams have never raced around before.

Rivals will be hoping that allows them to score an upset, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has run Bottas close this season, favourite to take a non-Mercedes win. Alexander Albon, fresh from having finished on the podium in the Bahrain Grand Prix, will also be fancying his chances.

Mexican Sergio Perez, on course for a podium in Bahrain last Sunday until his engine blew, could also be an outside bet. Sunday's race will also see two drivers making their Formula One debuts, unusual this late in the season. Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi will stand in for Romain Grosjean at Haas.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news